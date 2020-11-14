“Bitcoin Price Will Be $ 30 Thousand In December”

Famous trader NebraskanGooner claimed that the Bitcoin price will reach $ 30,000 next December. The popular analyst backed his claim by sharing an analysis he made in 2019.

Popular Bitcoin trader NebraskanGooner shared an analysis on Twitter that the Bitcoin price will rise to $ 30,000 in December 2020. In a 2019 post, the trader combined the important movements that the Bitcoin price has seen historically, predicting that it will be over $ 30,000 by December 2020. NebraskanGooner reminded users of this prediction and asked other investors to read his analysis.

What did the popular trader say in 2019?

NebraskanGooner shared a series of tweets on April 13, 2019, addressing the historical cycles of the Bitcoin price. Taking his analysis as a story, the trader said:

“Don’t ignore historical trend lines. These lines that were important in the past may be important now or in the future. Historically, trend lines have tended to intersect at major developments. Do you think what we see in this graphic is a coincidence? ”

Stating that each line describes a different cycle, the analyst states that the events of the past have carried us to today’s developments and points to the date of December 14, 2020 in the chart he shared.

“Maybe a few simple lines won’t tell us anything. But on the one hand it can say anything. The more we remember historical events, the more clues we get. Perhaps we need 2 lines to describe a certain part of an event. But we need a third line to describe the whole event. As you can see, each generation has its own unique story. These stories are also passed down from generation to generation. So what would you say if I told you that the current generation can meet the past generations in the middle? ”

Finally, he shared the chart above and emphasized that in December 2020, the Bitcoin price was exceeding $ 30,000.



