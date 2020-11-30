Bitcoin Price Set A Record On These Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to break this price record on many cryptocurrency exchanges today, after the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose to almost $ 20,000 in December 2017. Crypto investors, who have been waiting for this moment for almost three years, have responded enthusiastically to this movement in the market. So on which exchanges has Bitcoin broke a record so far and how has people reacted?

The sentence “Bitcoin reached an all-time high of nearly $ 20,000 in December 2017” is no longer valid. BTC, which broke this record on December 16, 2017, managed to equalize this record after exactly 1080 days, 25 thousand 920 hours, 1 million 555 thousand 200 minutes.

Which exchanges have a record seen?

Bitcoin price has yet to see $ 20,000. However, some cryptocurrency exchanges announced that the price reached a record level, based on historical data. Among them are giant names such as Binance and Huobi.

Today, a record has been set not only in Binance and Huobi, but also in crypto currency exchanges such as Bitstamp and Kraken. Different cryptocurrency exchanges accept the price record that Bitcoin broke in December 2017 with the following different numbers:

How did the cryptocurrency community react?

Investors who expected the Bitcoin price to rise to this level again welcomed this moment with enthusiasm. Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken confirmed the news that Bitcoin broke a record with the following message:

“Bitcoin is at an all-time high! We hate everyone who believes in Bitcoin, makes HODL, and makes us see these days. ”

When everyone is excited, “calm down” warning from experts

As Bitcoin broke a new record and the market was in a state of enthusiasm, the emphasis on “calmness” came from analysts and traders. Mr. The crypto money analyst we know as Freeman gave the following message to his followers on Twitter:

“Bitcoin has been pretty swollen in the weekly period. They can get this bulge with a single weekly candle drop or multiple candles. Therefore, do not fail, do not open a transaction without performing RISK MANAGEMENT, protect your balance. A trader’s top priority is to protect his balance. ”

İsmail Hakkı Polat, who described this day as “auspicious”, also warned the cryptocurrency followers to be cautious, not succumbing to enthusiasm. Polat, who gave the message that the wind could change direction suddenly, made the following comment:

“It is very uncertain what will happen next and investors need to be very careful.”



