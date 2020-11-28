Bitcoin Price Is Testing $ 18K: What Do Analysts Say?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has risen to over $ 17,700 in the evening today. The fact that Bitcoin, which had fallen below $ 17,000 in the last 24 hours, displayed such a rise on Saturday evening started to excite crypto money investors again. While Bitcoin and crypto money analysts call on investors to be careful and cautious, it is a matter of curiosity how Bitcoin and the altcoin market will draw in the coming hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) price, which dropped from $ 19,200 to almost $ 16,500 on Thursday, began to chart a chart reminiscent of an unfinished bull run. Having difficulty exceeding $ 17,200 throughout the day, the BTC / USD parity reached above $ 17,700 by 20:40.

Analysts warn against “shortsmen”

Mr. The crypto money analyst known as Freeman marked the critical levels to be followed in Bitcoin with a post he made today in the evening. Drawing attention to the levels of 13,361, 17,163, 17,224, 17,614, 18,638, the analyst said that Bitcoin has stood at $ 17,163 for a while and this is a “critical” point.

Sharing the above chart from his Twitter account, Mr. Freeman gave the following message to his followers:

“Bitcoin has been holding a very critical level for 2-3 days, which I indicated with the blue line. (Bitcoin buyers) will strive to provide a nice daily candlestick close on (this) today. Pay attention to the short (short position). ”

He kept at 16 thousand dollars, the target is 18 thousand?

Bitcoin, Mr. He managed to rise above this level that Freeman called “critical”. Commenting on this, Dutch cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that this rise in Bitcoin price could be long-lasting. The analyst commented on the volatility that took place tonight and considered it a good development that BTC did not fall below $ 16,000. Michael emphasized that the road to 18 thousand dollars may have been opened in his post on his Twitter account.

Alerts for a sudden drop

Although the bitcoin price has skyrocketed tonight, analysts continue to warn investors of a sudden drop. Known as The Wolf of All Streets, Scott Melker reminded with a tweet that the effects of this week’s decline are still not fully over.



