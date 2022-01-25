Bitcoin Price Increases! What is the Latest Situation in BTC and Altcoins?

The cryptocurrency market continues to go through a very bad period. So much so that during this period, sharp decreases are recorded in the leading crypto currency Bitcoin and altcoins.

Here is the latest situation in the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin and altcoins;

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rises

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, has suffered huge losses recently. So much so that while BTC was trading at $ 35,000 in the early hours of the past day, it started a sharp decline later in the day and fell below $ 34,000.

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin dropped to $ 33,200 with this decline and recorded the lowest level in the last 6 months. However, in the evening, with Bitcoin changing direction and starting a new increase, the price also rose above $ 37,000.

As of the time of writing, BTC continues to trade at $ 36,050, with an increase of 2.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Latest Situation in Altcoins

Along with the declines in Bitcoin, altcoins also took great damage. So much so that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has fallen by more than 24% in the last week. While ETH was trading at $ 3,300 last week, it deleted almost $ 1,000 and $ 2,300 with these consecutive drops. decreased to levels.

As of the time of writing, ETH is trading at $2,391, down 2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

On the other hand, when we look at other altcoins, Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 23% in the last week, falling to the level of 338 dollars. BNB is trading at $361, down 1.57% at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Popular altcoin Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, has dropped by up to 35% in the last 1 week and is currently trading at $1.02, down 3.66%.

Finally, Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) have faced drops of 21% and 35%, respectively, in the past week. As of writing, XRP is trading at $0.59, down 1.58%, while SOL is trading at $89, up 0.15%.