Bitcoin price exceeds $ 16,000

Bitcoin has exceeded the $ 16,000 level that it has been testing for a while but could not break. Crypto money, which went up to $ 16,177, then went down to 15,600 with a deep sale.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surpassed the $ 16,000 level that it could not break close to and touched $ 16,177 as of 13.12. This price level is seen for the first time since January 6, 2018.

The leading crypto currency rose to $ 15,968 on Friday last week, then dropped to $ 14,350 with a strong selling pressure. Bitcoin went up to 126 thousand 160 TL in domestic crypto money exchanges.

Bitcoin has received great support from several public companies and well-known investors recently. Just a few days ago, American billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that he expected Bitcoin to outperform gold in the long term and announced that he was investing in Bitcoin.

Deep selling after $ 16k

A hard sell came right after the price exceeded $ 16,000 and approached 16,200. The price, which goes down to 15 thousand 599 dollars, is located at 15 thousand 784 dollars at 14.05.

As a result of these drastic moves, positions worth $ 242 million in the last 24 hours in the derivatives markets were liquidated. The majority of them were the traders who played the rise of Bitcoin. Bybt data shows that 28 thousand 795 traders were liquidated.



