Bitcoin Price Drops With This News! What’s going on?

Bitcoin price is falling with rumors of an impending war between Russia and Ukraine. The tension also includes the US and NATO against the Russian occupation. As Somanews, we report the developments and changes in the price… You can see the Bitcoin (BTC) price and detailed market data here.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia reach their climax

Problems between countries have escalated again in recent months, but this Friday they reached their climax. A US secretary announced that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time after Ukraine sent F-15 warplanes to the region. Neighboring countries have seen Russia reinforce its borders with soldiers, despite Putin’s thoughts of not invading his neighbour.

Embassies began banning travel to the region, asking citizens of Japan and the United States to leave Ukraine immediately. South Korea has also issued a warning against visiting both the countries in question and other European countries such as the UK. The spark came as White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Friday afternoon that Russia could attack Ukraine “at any moment”.

Bitcoin price and other assets fluctuate

While US stocks fell; Oil futures rose 4.47 percent to a seven-year high, with crude reaching $100 a barrel. Buying interest in traditional safe-haven assets boosted gold, the US dollar and the Japanese yen. Bitcoin reacted to this situation with a 3% drop in the last 24 hours and is trading at $ 42,178. In the last 24 hours, BNB has dropped 3 percent, XRP 6.8 percent, ADA 7.9 percent and SOL 9.5 percent. Ethereum settled below $3,000 and is changing hands at $2,923.

Of course, it’s unclear whether or how big a war will break out in the region, but this assumption has led investors to seek a store of value. Peter Schiff, who is known for his adoration for gold and his hostility to BTC, said that only gold is a safe haven, as Bitcoin plummeted after rumors of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Right now, the entire market is closely following the Bitcoin drop.