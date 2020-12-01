Bitcoin Price Could Be $ 20,000 Thanks to Gold Investor

Bitcoin (BTC) price reached an all-time high on many exchanges on November 30 and set a new record. BTC / USD, which has been traded above $ 19,800 as of today, continues to test the $ 20,000 level that it could not touch in 2017. While investors are happy with this bull run by Bitcoin, can gold investors be the reason behind this run?

The price of Bitcoin, which fell to $ 3,700 in March, has reached $ 20,000 in these eight months. BTC, which has valued more than 160 percent since the beginning of the year, has achieved a 40 percent increase in the last 30 days. New information conveyed by Bloomberg showed that gold investors may also have played a role in this chart drawn by Bitcoin.

Investor migration from gold to Bitcoin

Bitcoin, called digital gold, provides a safe haven for investors. Among the names that discovered this feature of it are corporate companies such as MicroStrategy. In addition, it is noteworthy that Guggenheim Partners LLC, Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller have switched to Bitcoin.

Examining these developments in the crypto money market, Bloomberg announced that a new trend may be forming. Jean-Marc Bonnefous, a former hedge fund manager, gave a statement to Bloomberg on this issue and said:

Gold was the safest harbor of the old world and the elderly generation. It is now being replaced by assets such as Bitcoin. ”

They started out of traditional markets

It is not possible to say that every gold investor has started to turn to the crypto money market. However, indicators in the commodity and cryptocurrency markets suggest that some gold investors may be turning to assets like Bitcoin.

Exchange traded funds, backed by precious metals such as gold, have sold 93 tons of mine since November 6, according to research by JPMorgan Chase. Especially in gold ETFs (exchange traded funds), a decline began to be seen just as the Bitcoin price started to rise. Combining these two in a single chart, Bloomberg editors announced that the gold investor has started migrating to Bitcoin.

Where will this road end?

The total value of the global gold market is assumed to be around 10 trillion. Bitcoin currently accounts for only 3.5% of the gold market, with a market value of roughly $ 350 billion. Bitcoin is still trading at $ 19,700, thanks to its circulating supply of 18.5 million. So what if the gold market starts to shift to Bitcoin a little more?

Gold investor leaving the commodity market and entering the crypto money market; It may result in the market value of bitcoin growing against gold. Bitcoin; If it corresponds to “what” in the gold market, what is the price?

$ 27,000 if it corresponds to 5%,

40,000 dollars if it corresponds to 7.5%,

54,000 dollars if it corresponds to 10%,

135,000 dollars if it corresponds to 25%,

If it corresponds to 50%, 270,000 dollars,

405,000 dollars if it corresponds to 75%,

$ 540,000 if it corresponds to 100%.



