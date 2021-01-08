Bitcoin price broke a record and exceeded R $ 220k

Bitcoin cryptocurrency (BTC) follows the bullish period that started in the last quarter of 2020 and still shows no signs of slowing down.

According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin is sold this Friday morning (8) for R $ 221 thousand (or US $ 40.9 thousand, in the direct conversion of quotation). The recent increase in total market capitalization is approximately 10%. If the value remains in that house, it will be a new record for the peak appreciation of the cryptomoda.

In addition, the capitalization of the entire bitcoin market has made the cryptocurrency market overall exceed the $ 1 trillion ceiling for the first time – largely thanks to the 400% increase in bitcoin’s value compared to the same period last year. . Still, analysts consulted by the Business Insider website warn that the currency remains very volatile and that large price changes can happen, especially during peak values.

In mid-December 2020, an earlier record was broken: the unit’s price exceeded $ 20,000 for the first time since its launch in 2009.