Bitcoin price broke $ 21,000

The largest crypto currency with its market value, after leaving 20 thousand dollars behind yesterday, has passed 21 thousand dollars in the first hours of today.

Bitcoin price continues to break records hour by hour. The largest crypto currency with its market value, after leaving 20 thousand dollars behind yesterday, today it passed 21 thousand dollars in the first hours. The price saw 21,167 dollars at 00.45 TSI, and at 00.50, when the news was published, it finds buyers at $ 21,079.

While Bitcoin breaks new records, interesting statements come from important names in the financial world. Finally, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of the major investment company Guggenheim Partners, which recently connected to Bloomberg TV, said that his basic evaluations showed that the price of Bitcoin should be $ 400,000.

Minerd’s statements had a great impact. The famous investor stated that they reached this value over the relative value of assets such as gold in terms of scarcity and the percentage of Bitcoin in gross domestic product. Minerd continued his words, “You know, Bitcoin has many properties similar to gold. It also has an unusual value in terms of operation. ” He spoke in the form.



