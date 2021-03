Bitcoin (BTC) price hit an all-time high on Saturday, March 13, to over $ 60,000. Bitcoin, which is valued more than 5% within 24 hours, is being traded at $ 60,000 at the time of writing.

With a market capitalization of $ 1.1 trillion, Bitcoin has set records on many cryptocurrency exchanges. The price, which increased to $ 60,000 on Coinbase, rose to $ 60,200 on Binance with USDT-weighted transactions. The all-time price record was broken.