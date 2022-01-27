Bitcoin Price Breaks 38K Dollars: Here are the Next Levels!

Bitcoin price rebounded as optimism surged above $40,000 and the potential higher, testing new resistance at $38,000 on January 26.

The next $40,000 test for bitcoin price?

Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin is continuing the recovery that started on Monday. At the time of writing, BTC has made two breakthroughs at $38,000, which remains just below this level amid further direction clues. For popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe, as the groundwork was laid for a potential exit from the $30,000-40,000 corridor, the signs were encouraging:

Bitcoin price held $36,000 and has already tested $38,000. If this is retested, we will likely break out and potentially test $40.7k.

Trader, analyst, and podcast host Scott Melker, known as “Wolf Of All Streets,” has been almost bullish in short time frames. As part of his latest Twitter update, he posted a cup-and-handle pattern on the hourly chart, commenting, “The target is $39,600, which, as you know, is the main resistance ‘coincidentally’ on the higher timeframes.” He added that while the general trend is for Bitcoin to continue falling, $39,600 remains a challenging zone.