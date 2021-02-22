Bitcoin price analysis: short-term critical levels in BTC

Bitcoin pulled back a little today and saw below the $ 54,000 level. The fall in bitcoin brought along a deeper drop in altcoins. Crypto money is bought and sold around $ 54,500 on the first day of the week at 13.30. How is the technical situation in Bitcoin?

Bitcoin: BTC / USDT

There is a Rising Wedge formation formation on the hourly chart on our chart, which continues its movement within the rising channel on the 4-hour chart. If the wedge breaks down from the support level and closes below the candle, support levels of 53886 and 52000 should be followed. If it continues its movement in the rising channel, 58223 and 60000 targets should be followed.