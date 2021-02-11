Bitcoin price analysis: is $ 50K on the way for BTC?

Bitcoin rose to over $ 48,000 after Tesla’s purchase and then withdrew. Crypto money is traded at the level of 44 thousand 700 dollars at 11.30. Will the expected $ 50,000 target in Bitcoin be achieved, what are the signs in technical analysis? Here are the key levels to follow in the downward and upward direction:

Bitcoin: BTC / USDT

In our previous analyzes, we took our upward targets. Our price movement, which is in the Harmonic CRAB Pattern formation on our 4-hour chart, is proceeding in the rising channel. There is a flag formation formation on the hourly chart within the channel. If the flag breaks with volume upward and the candle closes above the formation, the 48675 and 54596 levels can be expected as target. 41504 levels can be followed as the support level in our rising channel formation. As long as the candle does not close below 37000 in the medium and long term, the uptrend continues.