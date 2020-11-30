Bitcoin Price Again: $ 19K: Expert Comments?

Bitcoin (BTC) price started to rise rapidly around noon today and touched the $ 19,000 point again. Bitcoin, which is very close to the $ 20,000 price record it broke in December 2017, is 15 percent higher than last week’s $ 16,500 bottom.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been on the rise again as of this week, after the sharp drop last week. The BTC / USD chart, which rose above $ 17,700 on Saturday evening, saw $ 19,000 again today. While the market value of BTC has increased to 352 billion dollars, its dominance is at the level of 61%.

Why did the bitcoin price rise?

Cryptocurrency investors got positive news about institutional investors over the weekend. Guggenheim, which has a total of $ 233 billion in assets under its management, announced that it plans to invest $ 500 million in Bitcoin in its application to the SEC.

Guggenheim stated that it can use 10 percent of its Macro Opportunities Fund ($ 5 billion) to invest in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The investment giant’s move was welcomed by the industry and the market. JPMorgan analysts also spoke in a post on November 27 that Grayscale played an important role in the BTC price.

This rise can continue

Cryptocurrency analysts think that this rise in bitcoin price may continue. Dutch trader Michael van de Poppe said today that his BTC / USD share did not fall below the $ 17,800 level, which is good news.

Bitcoin then managed to stay above $ 18,200, which Michael marked as “critical.” Michael said that if the $ 18,900 is exceeded, a new record attempt could come. Bitcoin broke the price record at almost $ 20k in December 2017.

The popular analyst known for his Kamile U. profile in social media also commented on the movement in the Bitcoin chart. The analyst said that the Bitcoin chart looks “nice” and explained the levels that need attention in the future. The trader’s instant comment was that “if a candle close above $ 19,497 comes, resistances of $ 19,987 and $ 21,600 can be seen”.



