Bitcoin or EXEN Coin? Here Comparison

We compare Bitcoin and EXEN Coin, which every cryptocurrency investor knows very well.

Emerging in 2009, Bitcoin has become a disruptive technology by bringing a new vision to the financial system and digital identity perspective. It offered us a new financial structure and more. Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Ripple, EXEN, which we named after Bitcoin and named alternative coins, also created new usage areas and tried to move forward the vision that emerged with Bitcoin. Today, more than 7,500 cryptocurrencies exist in different technologies and different business lines.

Following the whitepaper written by Satoshi Nakamoto, we see more and more how important the blockchain and the digital asset economy are and how they take their power from the communities.

What is EXEN Coin?

EXEN Coin, a digital asset created by Bitexen Technology, was launched in 2018. EXEN Coin has become one of the most talked about coins by marking the year 2020 with its increase from 30 kuruş to 25 TRY. By comparing Bitcoin and EXEN Coin, we have compiled the reasons behind its popularity.

The importance of limited supply in cryptocurrencies

As we all know, the Bitcoin supply is limited to 21 million units. EXEN Coin supply is 15 million. While Bitcoin was created with mining, EXEN Coin was entirely pre-created by Bitexen Technology with ERC-20 technology. The demand for both coins is rising and their supply is gradually reduced. The supply reduction in Bitcoin occurs every four years, or more precisely, every 210,000 blocks are completed as a result of halving the mining reward. So it becomes more difficult to find and buy Bitcoin every four years. For a product with rising demand, the decrease in supply creates the expectation for the price to move up.

Upward movement creates expectation

In EXEN Coin, the supply reduction is realized with the burning that occurs every month, which is a system in blockchain technology. The Bitexen Digital Asset Platform repurchases EXEN Coin from the market with half of the transaction revenues and all EXEN Coin transaction revenues, and the burning event takes place. In other words, a certain amount of EXEN Coin is withdrawn every month. Although the approach of both coins to decrease the supply is different, what investors need to know is that both assets create an upward movement expectation in the price.

Reducing the supply in Bitcoin is meant to produce less every year, while the reduction in the supply in EXEN Coin is directly and gradually burning a certain amount of EXEN Coins each month.

So far, at the end of the buyback periods, a total of 711,007.02 EXEN has been withdrawn and destroyed by Bitexen.

While Bitcoin gained 117% to its investors this year, EXEN Coin gained 17,571.4% to its investors. This means that; If you had bought 10,000 TRY of Bitcoin at the beginning of this year, the balance would reach 21.700 TRY, while this amount could reach 1.750.000 TRY with the purchase of EXEN Coin of 10.000 TRY. In today’s cryptocurrency market, where there are more than 7,500 types of cryptocurrencies, there are very few coins that have achieved this success.

Commission refund

In addition, if you have 100 EXEN Coins in your hand, you can get back up to 50% of the commissions you pay in your transactions on the Bitexen platform.

One of the most talked about topics at the backstage is that EXEN Coin will soon be available as a payment tool and will be listed on global exchanges.

EXEN Coin seems determined to make a name for itself in the world.



