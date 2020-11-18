Bitcoin Open Positions Rise On Dollar and BTC Basis

Bitcoin open positions saw a new record and rose in both dollar and BTC terms. According to Skew data, BTC open positions saw a gradual increase and gained significant gains in November.

Analytics firm Skew posted some data on Twitter for Bitcoin open positions. According to the company, Bitcoin open positions reached their all-time high (ATH) in dollar and BTC terms.

Skew also announced on Twitter that the open positions in Bitcoin futures in the CME Group have exceeded 1 billion.

Latest status in Bitcoin futures

The Bitcoin futures volume data of Skew in the last 24 hours shows that Binance is at the top. Binance, which has a volume of $ 17.43 billion, is followed by Huobi with $ 13.14 billion. Next comes OKEx, Bybit, BitMEXi bitFlyer, FTX, Deribit, CME, Kraken, Bakkt, CoinFlex and Bitfinex.

When we look at the latest data of open positions in Bitcoin futures, we can see that the OKEx crypto currency exchange is at the top with $ 1.17 billion. Other exchanges following OKEx were Binance, CME, Bybit, BitMEX, Huobi, FTX, Deribit, Bitfinex, Kraken, Bakkt and CoinFlex, respectively.

Bitcoin realized cap (aftermarket value) rate also increased

Glassnode company shared on Twitter during the day that some increases occurred in Bitcoin. According to company data, the realized (after-sales) value of Bitcoin has exceeded $ 129 billion, reaching an all-time high.



