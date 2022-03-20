Bitcoin Not SHIB: MP Gets His Salary With This Altcoin!

On Saturday, the leader of the United People’s Party and St. Rolando Brison, a member of the Maarten Parliament, announced that he is the first MP to claim his full salary in Bitcoin Cash (BCH). While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) are more popular, Brison’s choice of BCH is surprising. Here are the details…

Brison SHIB gets salary in BCH instead of BTC

As we reported on Somanews, El Salvador has legally recognized Bitcoin, while the Caribbean has become a hotbed for cryptocurrency adoption and more specifically Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Data shows that there are currently hundreds of traders in the Caribbean accepting BCH for goods and services. On March 19, St. Rolando Brison, a member of the Maarten Parliament and leader of the United People’s Party (UP Party St. Maarten), announced that he received his entire salary in Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Government official, St. He believes Maarten should continue in the “constantly growing cryptocurrency space.” “If we continue to innovate and embrace cryptocurrency and all the benefits of blockchain technology, St. I believe Maarten has a chance to become the ‘Crypto Capital of the Caribbean’.”

The state of cryptocurrencies in the Caribbean

On Twitter, St. The Maarten MP told his followers that he was the first government member to receive his entire salary in crypto. At the time of the announcement, Brison said during a conference last year in St. He noted that Maarten’s finance minister said that the adoption of crypto and blockchain is a priority area for research. Brison noted that he appreciated the finance minister’s ideas of moving towards innovation. The UP Party leader said the next important step is to introduce cryptocurrency and Blockchain legislation.

Brison said, “While we need to improve our old forms of commercial banking through the consumer banking legislation I propose, we also need to improve our St. “At Maarten, we need to create legislation to make cryptocurrency transactions even more effective and valuable.” st. The Maarten Member of Parliament added that he has started researching laws to make Bitcoin Cash (BCH) legal tender in the country. In addition, Brison has launched BCH and non-fungiable token (NFT) transactions in St. Maarten’s capital gains tax exemption.