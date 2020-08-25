Bitcoin Mining Reaches Its Highest Level

Bitcoin mining has become so much more difficult as the mining difficulty has reached an all-time high. According to the latest data, the Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 3.6%, reaching an all-time high.

After fluctuating more than anticipated during Monday’s difficulty adjustment, it once again pushed the difficulty of mining to the highest in history. The ‘hash rate’, the unit of measurement of the processing power of the Bitcoin network, was below the all-time high rate measured last month.

Bitcoin mining challenge

According to the news in Nairametrics, Bitcoin mining difficulty is a measure used to show how hard it is to work to earn mining rewards or Bitcoin. Bitcoin mining involves solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in transaction verification and repairing the blockchain within the block.

Bitcoin miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded with Bitcoin. Bitcoin miners also help facilitate the security of the blockchain network mechanism by verifying transaction information or providing data to the Bitcoin ledger.

This validation process includes solving complex math problems and very heavy computational power. Bitcoin miners are rewarded with Bitcoin for their contribution to the ledger for their work. Although Bitcoin did not fall below $ 11,000 after prices started to climb in July, it has not yet succeeded in overcoming the $ 12,000 psychological barrier. However, it is thought that many investors will support a price above this level.



