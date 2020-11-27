Bitcoin Lost $ 3,000 In One Night

Bitcoin, which is likely to lose a lot while earning a lot, started to fall after breaking the historical record. Bitcoin, which first rose to $ 19,374 and lost around $ 3,000 within hours, is currently trading at $ 17,011. Experts do not expect a serious decline in the long run.

Bitcoin, one of the most interesting and discussed investment tools of recent years, has been making its investors smile for a while. There were even such events in the crypto money industry that Bitcoin reached a value of 100 thousand TL against the Turkish lira. In addition, sellers trading in dollar terms also saw record after record. Prices reached their highest point after 2017. However, the opposite is happening now.

Bitcoin broke a historic record, reaching $ 19,374 on Wednesday. However, in a few hours, there was a serious loss of value in Bitcoin. So much so that this investment tool lost around $ 3,000 in just a few hours. Bitcoin’s value in the morning hours dropped to $ 16,857. According to the data we received from Investing, Bitcoin is currently trading at $ 17,011.

Bitcoin valued around 160 percent in 2020

Bitcoin was the last time its investors were happy in 2017. With the current bull market, many investors became rich. However, the decline at the end of the valuation, just like today, caused Bitcoin to hit the bottom. By the beginning of 2020, the cryptocurrency was only trading at $ 6,500-7,000. In this context, an investor who bought Bitcoin at the beginning of the year has now increased his investment by around 160 percent.

According to many, the number one reason why Bitcoin is valued so much is the coronavirus pandemic that has captured the world. Antoni Trenchev, one of the founders of the altcoin named Nexo, states in his statements on the subject that he sees no reason for Bitcoin to fall in the long term. Saying that a healthy market should rise as well as fall, Trenchev states that 160 percent profit has already been made in 2020 and it may be normal to settle down a little. Reminding that there was a 40 percent drop in one day in March, when the pandemic started to spread, the altcoin founder states that the market can be expected to decline by 20 to 30 percent.



