Bitcoin Left $39,000 Again! What’s Next Now?

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to recover for some time after the collapse in the cryptocurrency market. So much so that Bitcoin tested the $ 39,000 level many times in a short time, but was not successful.

However, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) managed to break the $39,000 level just minutes ago.

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $39,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, rose above $ 38,500 with the upward trend that started in the evening last day.

Although Bitcoin tested the $ 39,000 level many times in a short time after the last collapse, it was not successful. However, BTC managed to rise above $ 39,000 with its last attempt.

As of the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $38,917, up 4.77% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What’s next?

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) may open the doors for further increase as it breaks the $39,000 threshold. Therefore, when looking at the levels that should be followed with the breaking of this level in Bitcoin, the first major resistance is formed at the level of $ 39,500.

A clear move above this zone in Bitcoin can push the price even higher. If the bulls can clear the $39,500 level, the price could start an increase towards the $40,000 level.