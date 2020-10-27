Bitcoin is rising! 13 thousand 500 dollars

Bitcoin price rose again after the drop in yesterday evening and today it has reached the level of $ 13,500.

Bitcoin has exceeded the $ 13,400 threshold today and started testing $ 13,500. Bitcoin, which is valued more than 2% on a day-to-day basis, gained 14% to investors on a week basis.

Market value grows as it grows

The total value of the crypto money market started to rise with the Bitcoin price. While this value was $ 370 billion a week ago, it is now almost 410 billion. But not all cryptocurrencies benefit equally from this capital entering the market.

According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin accounts for $ 248 billion of the $ 407 billion crypto market. This gives Bitcoin a 61 percent market share. In return, Ethereum provides $ 45 billion, USDT $ 16 billion, and XRP $ 11 billion.

What is the general situation in bitcoin exchanges?

According to Glassnode data, crypto investors invested 22 thousand 479 BTC daily in the exchanges. This indicates a decrease of more than 20 percent in the amount of Bitcoin deposited on the exchanges daily. On the other hand, the daily amount withdrawn from the exchanges reached 38,800 BTC with an increase of almost 40 percent. Bitcoin reserves held in crypto money exchanges fell 0.2 percent to 2.4 billion BTC.

Outperformed the gold and stock markets

While the Bitcoin price has reached the level of $ 13,500 with a sudden rise, it is not possible to see the same activity in the gold and stock markets. The price of ounce gold continues to be traded at 906 dollars, almost without changing from yesterday to today. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures continue to progress steadily and remain in the 3 thousand 408 band.



