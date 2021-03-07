Bitcoin is over $ 50,000 again! here are the details

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin has crossed the $ 50,000 mark again today. While the value of Bitcoin, which reached its peak in the past weeks, was 49 thousand dollars in the morning, this threshold was broken as of now.

Cryptocurrencies continue to increase in popularity, gaining more and more importance day by day. Very recently, the value of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency on the market, has risen to over $ 58,000. After this historical record, many internet users turned their eyes to Bitcoin. Values ​​below 50 thousand until a few days ago have become active again today. The limit of 50 thousand dollars has been crossed again in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin once again crossed the $ 50,000 threshold

Bitcoin, one of the first cryptocurrencies, has exceeded $ 50,600 in terms of its current value. In other words. It is noteworthy that the value of Bitcoin, which was pulled down for a while after seeing the historical peak, is increasing again.

In the last 24 hours, it has been observed that there have been fluctuations between 47 thousand dollars and 51 thousand dollars in the Bitcoin market. The weekly earning rate of Bitcoin, which reached 50 thousand dollars with an increase of approximately 4 percent, was calculated as 12.39 percent.

According to the latest reports, while the volume of Bitcoin to the market increased to 948 billion dollars; Its volume in all markets seems to have exceeded $ 1.5 trillion. The source of this anticipated increase is interpreted as the support of general purchases at the end of the week.