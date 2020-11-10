“Bitcoin Is Less Volatile Than Many Assets Today”

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor said the Bitcoin volatility rate is lower today compared to other assets. Nasdaq announced that it has lower volatility than indices such as S&P 500, Dow Jones, Russell 2000, as well as gold, silver, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook stocks.

Commenting on Bitcoin price volatility, Michael Saylor stated that Bitcoin supporters should stop apologizing for the volatility. The post that Saylor shared received over 3 thousand likes and hundreds of comments.

Today, #BTC was less volatile than NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Russell 2000, 10 & 30 Year Treasuries, Gold, Silver, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, & Facebook. #Bitcoin advocates should stop apologizing for volatility. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) November 9, 2020

Saylor’s attention to the fact that Bitcoin has lower volatility than many indices, commodities and famous company stocks was also the subject of U.Today’s report. In the report, it was stated that Bitcoin has not seen very sharp price movements since December 2019, except for the decrease on March 12. However, it has been stated that the Bitcoin price has continued to rise gradually in the recent period.

What does the Bitcoin volatility chart say?

Bitcoin, which was stated to rise from $ 11,800 on October 22, managed to surpass $ 15,000 on November 5. Bitcoin, approaching $ 16,000, is currently trading at $ 15,387, according to current CoinGecko data. It can be seen that it has decreased by 0.4% in the last 24 hours. So what does the volatility of Bitcoin look like over the years? According to Skew data, the realized (after-sales) volatility change seen in BTCUSD parity in the last 3 months is as follows:

The realized volatility chart of Bitcoin for all years can be clearly seen below:



