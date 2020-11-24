Bitcoin Is 5 Percent Off The Record: Twitter?

Bitcoin, the largest crypto currency in terms of market value, has risen 2.5% in the last 24 hours, beating the $ 19,000 mark. Although the BTC price has been in the consolidation phase for a short time, the substantial resistance of $ 19K was overcome and Bitcoin investors started counting down to the record.

While the Bitcoin price has increased by more than 13% in the last 7 days, another step that brought the leading coin closer to the record came in the hours we left behind. BTC managed to break the $ 19,000 threshold. With the BTC price rising above $ 19,000, the Bitcoin market value has also increased to $ 355 billion.

Bitcoin, whose 24-hour trade volume is approaching $ 40 billion, is constantly trying to consolidate its position at $ 19,000. On the Altcoin front, many cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) have also been on the offensive, while BTC market dominance failed to rise sharply compared to the price increase. Bitcoin market dominance rate is currently around 61%.

Who said what about the bitcoin rise?

It was discussed again whether the Bitcoin price, which recorded an all-time record of about $ 20,000 in December 2019, could be $ 20,000 again. What did Twitter say about BTC, which is only 5% to 6% away from the record? Here are the comments of both local and foreign users …

Bitcoin is approaching its December 2017 all-time high of around $19,800. In this chart you can find what was #Bitcoin all time high price on different trading platforms. pic.twitter.com/1uboIMJ4NR — ICO Analytics (@ICO_Analytics) November 24, 2020

ICO Analiytics shared an infographic indicating how many dollars the record in 2017 marked by different exchanges.

🚀 An hour ago, #Bitcoin crossed $19,000 for the first time since December 18, 2017. This 35-month price high is a major accomplishment for the #1 #crypto asset by market cap, as it comes just 8 months after the infamous 'Black Friday' event that saw $BTC's price drop to ~$4,100. pic.twitter.com/w92cpsrIvC — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 24, 2020

Providing on-chain data for cryptocurrencies, Sentiment said, “Bitcoin exceeded $ 19,000 an hour ago for the first time since December 18, 2017. The 35-month high price is a huge success, as it comes only 8 months after the “black Friday” when the Bitcoin price dropped to $ 4,100. ” said

Only in crypto we have this ridiculous volatility. — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 24, 2020

Dutch trader Michael van de Poppe talked about market play and commented, “We only have this ridiculous volatility in the cryptocurrency world.”

No need to worry if you missed your entry sub $10k Just wait for the next dip around $150k — Crypto₿ull (@CryptoBull) November 24, 2020

Crypto₿ull hurt those who missed the Bitcoin train and said, “Don’t worry if you missed Bitcoin for $ 10,000; “Wait for the next drop of $ 150,000.”

Did you let the bankers steal your bitcoin? — KING CO฿IE (@CryptoCobain) November 24, 2020

KING CO ฿ IE “Have you allowed bankers to steal your Bitcoins?” To make sure their followers don’t sell the Bitcoins. she asked.

BTC to Alts: "Bow down to your king" — Squeeze (@cryptoSqueeze) November 24, 2020

“BTC to altcoins: Kneel in front of your king” – Many have claimed that they kneeled on altcoins as the Bitcoin price exceeded $ 19,000.



