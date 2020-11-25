Bitcoin Investors Preparing For A New ATH?

An analysis was shared that investors in the Bitcoin options markets could be expecting more earnings and a new ATH. In the analysis made in the light of Skew data, it was suggested that BTC investors may be preparing for a new ATH.

Coindesk made an analysis on ATH, evaluating the activity in the Bitcoin options market along with Skew data. In the shared analysis, it was stated that a Skew indicator measuring the demand for call and put options has increased by 81% since May. According to Skew, most of the action has taken place in the past five days.

Call option: It is an option contract that gives the buyer the right to buy the specified amount of the asset at a pre-determined price at a future date.

Put option: The option that gives the buyer the right to sell a certain amount of financial assets up to a specified maturity at a pre-determined price.

Coindesk also included a comment on the subject by Vishal Shah, founder of Alpha5. “The increase in implied volatility is the result of reasonable purchases with call options,” Vishal Shah said, referring to the implied volatility chart shown on Skew. Investors are preparing to continue the bull rally. ” said.

Investor expectation bullish

The BTC 25d skew indicator is an indicator that shows the implied volatility between put and call options in the option markets. It is created based on options that are on the same basis and have the same expiry. In the latest data shared by Skew, it is seen that this indicator hovers near record lows. In Coindesk’s words, call options are in stronger demand than put options. This was interpreted as an indication that investor expectations have shifted to the bullish area.



