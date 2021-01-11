Bitcoin: How is the outlook after the sharp drop?

Bitcoin price has experienced a deep drop since yesterday. While the leading crypto currency was traded at $ 41,450, it approached $ 32,000 today.

What does the current situation look like in technical analysis?

The analysis we published last week has achieved its goals with the target update. After the Harmonic CRAB Pattern formation, our price movement, which also formed an Ending Channel formation, experienced a rapid decline with the effect of its dissonance with the breakdown. In the medium term, the uptrend continues as long as the 28000 level is broken and the daily candle is closed below. If the uptrend starts again, we can set our critical resistance as 40000.