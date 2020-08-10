Bitcoin Holds One Of Its Highest Weekly Closes!

The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, with a market value of over $ 221 billion, closed at $ 11,683 recently. It is worth noting that this is the highest weekly candle since January 2018, when the entire industry was approaching the top of a major bull run.

Big Weekly Closures of Bitcoin (BTC)

Overall, this is Bitcoin’s seventh highest weekly candle in history. But despite this success, the cryptocurrency is still 36.8 percent lower than it was on December 11, 2017, when it closed at $ 18,966 after raising its all-time high in 2020.

The highest weekly close to date was followed by a sharp 42 percent price correction that took Bitcoin to $ 11,120 before continuing its uptrend with a short-term rally in early January.

Bitcoin’s last weekly close above the current price level ($ 13,675) was recorded on January 15, 2018. This was followed by a protracted bear market, popularly known as the “crypto winter”. BTC dropped to $ 3,193 in early December 2018.

BTC climbed to $ 13,872 in June 2019, approaching its highest levels in January 2018, but the boom resulted in the tombstone Doji candle, which set the end of the uptrend.

Bitcoin Is Testing $ 12,000 Again

Shortly after printing a daily bullish candle, Bitcoin’s price rose to over $ 12,000.

On August 2, this level was brutally rejected, resulting in a painful collapse that took Bitcoin to its local low of $ 10,561.

With an intraday high of $ 12,080, BTC has failed in its attempt to surpass $ 12,102, its 2020 high so far.



