Bitcoin Hit $43,000: What The Experts Say

Every time Bitcoin rises in value, expectations soar as well as other so-called altcoins. Only at the beginning of the week, the most popular cryptocurrency in the market rose by 6%. For experts, BTC begins again to exceed key levels in the cryptocurrency market, although the curve that goes up and down continues.

Bitcoin started the week in the positive and had a rise of up to 5%, surpassing the barrier of $43,000 dollars per Bitcoin, which was maintained until today’s morning. This leaves an accumulated of 7 consecutive days in more than 12% of its value. So those who have confidence in this cryptocurrency keep their expectations positive for the definitive takeoff of Bitcoin in 2022.

Experts are optimistic, because BTC finally comes out of the downward trend it had and remains above $40,000. And for the next few months it is aiming to take it over $60,000 dollars. There is even talk of reaching over 70K by the end of the year, but with a peak that exceeds $90,000.

According to Permission specialists, investors are betting on a better positioning of Bitcoin in order for it to become the “reserve of value that helps investors face higher inflation,” Vanessa Harris said.

On the other hand, a panel of experts specializing in Fintech, cryptocurrencies and NFTs point out that the increase in interest rates will affect the price of Bitcoin , causing it to fall . Although this analysis is rejected only by 50% of these specialists.

As always happens, with the rise of bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies are benefited, at the beginning of this week the Ether (ETH) was another of the altcoins that grew; as well as the Binance coin BNC, Cardano and Solana, which each rose in value.

At the time of writing this note, Bitcoin and other altcoins were beginning to decline, but not drastically, it still remains above the 40K barrier. However, Bitcoin and ether had lost 3% of their value.

The last time Bitcoin passed the $40,000 barrier was starting in 2022, and then it crashed within hours. At that time it was due to bans announced by the Russian central bank.

The truth is that the forecasts with the price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market do not stop. There are forecasts for 2023, 2025 and up to 2030. Figures of $200,000 dollars are used for 2025 and $400,000 dollars for 2030.