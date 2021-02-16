Bitcoin history fell fast after the record

Bitcoin, the world’s largest crypto currency, broke a record with its recent rise. The virtual currency broke a new record today, passing the $ 50,000 threshold this afternoon.

Turned around after the historical record, Bitcoin fell sharply in a short time. The crypto currency, which worries its investors with the fluctuation it experienced during the day, became the focus of criticism with its decline after the record.

Bitcoin reaches its highest in its history

Recently, Bitcoin, which has become known to everyone, continues to dominate the crypto money market. The virtual currency, which has been strengthening with the support of billionaire Elon Musk in the last few weeks, attracts attention all over the world.

Bitcoin, which has climbed after the $ 1.5 billion purchase made by Tesla in the past days, made some of its investors happy while some of them were upset today.

The crypto currency, which reached the level of 50 thousand 300 dollars for the first time in its history, is traded at the level of 49,400 dollars after the rapid decline.