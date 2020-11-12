Bitcoin Heads Towards New Heights: $ 16,000!

Bitcoin (BTC) continues the rally it started in the past weeks. The leading cryptocurrency is experiencing a drastic price movement due to many differences, according to analysts.

BTC had managed to overcome the $ 15,500 resistance in the previous days and suddenly stalled. Although he experienced a decline later, he later caught a breakout again. BTC has now managed to break another important level! Bitcoin was trading at $ 16,031, according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing.

Will New Summits See By The End Of 2020?

Analysts state that by the end of 2020, Bitcoin will try new highs. As we previously reported, popular TV presenter Max Keiser stated that he is targeting the $ 28,000 level in BTC.

As is known, the uncertainty environment in the elections in the USA still continues even if Joe Biden is elected. Bitcoin continues to rise, using this uncertainty to its advantage. BTC has been gaining serious value in the last few weeks.



