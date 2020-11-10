Bitcoin Hash Rate Increased by 42 Percent in Two Days

According to data published by a website, there has been a 42% increase in the hash rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last two days. According to an analyst who interprets the data, the reason for this rate is the miners who have completed their immigration in China.

After the data shared by a website called Coinwarz, the hash rate for Bitcoin increased by roughly 30% in the past 1 day. Quantum economic analyst Jason Deane attributed such an increase to Chinese miners who completed their migration.

Attracts 80% of miners

China’s current city is one of the most popular cities for miners due to low electricity costs at a certain time of the year. For this reason, miners in China enter an immigration cycle, taking this city to their center at least twice a year.

Currently, it attracts 80% of miners due to low electricity costs. However, for miners, now, it is considered a favorite city for only a certain period of the year. Because, with the end of the rainy period between April and October, this city becomes a city that needs to be visited again at a certain time of the year for miners.

With the Shichuan migration in October, the second-largest record in Bitcoin history was set, and the difficulty rate in the network dropped by 16%. For this reason, this situation, which is an advantage for miners who do not live in China, can be reversed by the resumption of the miners who complete their migration.

If the hash rate measured for Bitcoin in the last 24 hours goes this much, it is thought that a great difficulty will be experienced again in the coming days.

A decrease of close to 10% was expected

According to analyst Thomas Heller’s comments in the past months, post-migration miners in Shichuan prefer Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia regions, where hash rates are high. In addition, Heller stated that he thinks that there will be a decrease of 7.4% to 8.8% in Bitcoin production as no mining will be done during the migration.



