Bitcoin Has Less Volatility Than 145 SPX Shares

When talking about the disadvantages for Bitcoin, many people cite the volatility element. But research by an investment firm reveals that BTC has far less market volatility than many S&P 500 stocks.

Investment management firm VanEck released a report examining the volatility factor between Bitcoin and S&P 500 shares. Bitcoin has often been hit by some names in the traditional financial world from its soft-bellied volatility factor. However, the investigation prepared by VanEck revealed that the situation may not be as common as believed.

According to the report comparing the S&P 500 and Bitcoin over a 90-day period, it turned out that BTC has z volatility than 112 SPX shares. Based on last year’s data, Bitcoin outperformed 145 stocks in the S&P 500 index in terms of market volatility.

“Bitcoin has high volatility, but many stocks have more volatility”

VanEck said that Bitcoin is being discussed in the news and among investors as an emerging and highly volatile asset compared to traditional stock and capital markets. In the article shared by VanEck last week, it is not denied that Bitcoin is indeed an asset with market volatility; As a result of the investigation, it was underlined that other important assets are at least as volatile as BTC.

In the article written by Gabor Gurbacs, an authorized name in the firm’s digital asset strategies, the reason for most of the volatility in the last few years; It was attributed to the cryptocurrency industry being a small market compared to the traditional ones and restrictive regulations.



