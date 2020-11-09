Bitcoin Hard Move After Pfizer’s Vaccine Annunciation

It was found that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech prevented the disease by 90 percent.

The vaccine was tested in a large group, in tens of thousands of subjects. According to the data obtained from the experiment, ninety-four participants seem to have defeated the covid-19 virus. If the findings continue like this, a new tool developed to control the epidemic may emerge in the world.

Wlliam Gruber, Pfizer’s Senior Vice President for Vaccine Development, called the positive vaccine news “one of the best news the whole world can get.” He also stated that they achieved much better results than they expected.

According to BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin, as they expect the vaccine to be 60 or 70 percent effective, more than 90 percent is “incredible”.

The arrival of such good news for this virus, which has been affecting the world for a long time, has also affected the markets.

How did the market react?

Bitcoin, which declined to $ 15,400 during the day, rose to $ 15,640 after the news.

On the other hand, Ethereum, at $ 450, rose 0.08% to around $ 454.

The vaccine news caused a sharp drop for gold. As can be seen from the daily chart below, the price of gold per ounce is around 1914 dollars.



