Bitcoin Goes up to $ 40,000 After Elon Musk Talks to Miners

Bitcoin: Once again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shows his power to influence investors. After disclosing on his Twitter account that he was having active discussions about the sustainability of bitcoin directly with American miners, the price of the digital currency rose by about 4% on Monday afternoon (25). The price of the asset came close to $ 40,000, according to CoinDesk.

Also according to the website specializing in cryptocurrencies, the bitcoin price was at $ 37,961.32 around 5 pm yesterday (24), when the billionaire’s tweet caused a 4% rise in the last 24 hours. Immediately, other currencies also rose: ethereum, over 13% (to $ 2,550.52) and dogecoin, Musk’s favorite, over 7%, to $ 0.34 a coin.

Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021

What did Elon Musk say to the miners?

The CEO of Microstrategy business analytics platform, Michael Saylor confirmed that he organized the meeting between Elon Musk and some bitcoin miners, and that the conversation resulted in the formation of the Bitcoin Mining Council, which is committed to promoting sustainability in the cryptocurrency sector.

As the mining of bitcoins demands huge amounts of energy, its carbon footprint, as it calculates the emission of this gas by the activity, reaches an impressive 36.95 megatons / year, equivalent to that of some countries, such as New Zealand, according to Digiconomist platform.

After announcing in March that Tesla would start accepting bitcoins in the sale of its vehicles, Musk ended up becoming a kind of “godfather” of cryptocurrencies, contributing to high crypto prices. His comments on Twitter, and even on television, about electronic money have prompted immediate price fluctuations.

At the time of writing, bitcoin was priced at $ 37,166.95, according to CoinDesk.