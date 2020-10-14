Bitcoin Fund Grayscale Exceeds $ 1 Billion Barrage

Grayscale, the world’s leading Bitcoin fund, announced in its report that they raised more than $ 1 billion in capital in the third quarter of 2020. This amount was among the records as the largest capital inflow in a single quarter in the company’s history.

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset and cryptocurrency manager, has published a comprehensive report detailing investment activities in the Grayscale product family. As announced in the Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, the company raised $ 1.05 billion in investment products in the third quarter of 2020.

The $ 1.05 billion raised broke the record for the largest capital in a single quarter in the company’s history. The annual investment in Grayscale is more than twice the cumulative inflow of $ 1.2 billion between 2013 and 2019; It exceeded $ 2.4 billion.

In the third quarter of 2020, most of the investments continued to come from institutional investors. These corporate investments accounted for 81% of the total investment within Grayscale.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust leads the way

According to the Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, the Greyscale Bitcoin Trust remained in the first place in the third quarter of the year with a capital inflow of $ 719.3 million. Bitcoin Trust’s AUM (asset management) rate grew by 147%, making Bitcoin Trust one of the fastest growing investment products among Grayscale products.

Demand for services other than Bitcoin Trust has also increased. Investment in products other than the Greyscale Bitcoin Trust accounted for about 30% of the capital inflow in Q3 2020. Among these products, the most remarkable ones are; Grayscale became Bitcoin Cash Trust, Grayscale Litecoin Trust, and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund. Thanks to these services, the capital entering the company increased by 1400% on average.



