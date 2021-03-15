Bitcoin fell hard after the record: Here’s the latest

Bitcoin saw $ 61,000 for the first time in its history yesterday and broke a new record. The cryptocurrency, which has more than tripled in value since the end of last year, experienced a rapid decline in the morning hours. The 24-hour chart of change declined by about 7 percent.

Bitcoin dropped to $ 54,000 in the morning

Bitcoin, which has drawn a striking graphic recently, lost value again after seeing $ 61 thousand yesterday. The popular crypto money, which fell to $ 57,000 in the morning and remained at these rates for a while, suddenly fell to $ 54,000 with a rapid acceleration. Although there is a slight increase in the table again, such variable figures worried investors.

The BTC value is instantly hitting the solution as $ 56,318.19. The market volume of Bitcoin, which has decreased by 7.5 percent compared to yesterday, seems to be 56.20 billion dollars, according to 24-hour reports. The total market value of Bitcoin, one of the most popular crypto currencies in the world, has reached approximately $ 1.05 trillion.

These price fluctuations in Bitcoin are not the first. In fact, we have witnessed much more sharp declines and increases in the past years. In February, when Elon Musk announced that he bought $ 1.5 billion worth of BTC through the electric car company Tesla, it almost reached the ceiling. Stating that he will use Bitcoin as a payment method for car sales in the future, Musk directed his followers to crypto money investments.

On the other hand, while Mastercard is starting to plan that it will accept major cryptocurrencies as a form of payment; It was learned that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, also winked at digital currencies. With all these factors coming together, Bitcoin also got its share of the rapid movement in the market.