Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Heads To Record

The bitcoin fear and greed index has seen a record high with the rally it has seen in recent days. This rate of greed in Bitcoin, which saw 90, one of the highest levels of the index, has not been seen for more than a year. In the index, 0 represents extreme fear and 100 indicates extreme greed.

The Bitcoin fear and greed index (F&G Index) has caught the attention of some experts. Byzantine General, the popular cryptocurrency analyst, shared a tweet on the subject. Showing Bitcoin’s fear and greed index chart, the analyst said:

“I bet you’ll be mad at me for showing this. However, according to the chart, we see the 2nd highest level the index has ever seen. This is the highest rate seen since July 2019. ”

In the index published on Alternative.me, extreme fear is defined as a sign that investors are very worried, while excessive greed is defined as a signal of correction in the market.

F&G index alone may not be enough

Bitcoin, which suffered a heavy loss in March, has since recovered, approaching $ 16,000. In the article of Jordan Lyanchev from Cryptopotato, it was underlined that the F&G index for Bitcoin, which increases its dominance among other cryptocurrencies with its performance, is not a sufficient indicator in terms of price. According to the report, the Bitcoin F&G index was last over 90 in June 2019, and a few weeks later the BTC price fell below $ 10,000. Therefore, according to Lyanchev, although this index is interpreted as a positive indicator for now, the data may also indicate that the direction of the trend will change.

Santiment analytics company is also among those sharing data supporting the rise in Bitcoin. The company published a chart showing that Bitcoin positivity measurement on social platforms has skyrocketed. In the light of this information, it was commented that the interaction of Bitcoin on social platforms was at its peak.

The analysis of Rafael Schultze-Kraft was included in Newsbtc. Glassnode’s CTO, Schultze-Kraft, explained that Bitcoin still has plenty of room to rise in the light of the chart below, comparing it with other years.



