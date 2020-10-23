Bitcoin Expert Names Piled Up! Here are the details

As Bitcoin continues to rise, two experts disagreed on whether investing in Bitcoin was the right move. Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez and Joule Financial Chief Investment Officer Quint Tatro shared their views on opposite fronts in an interview with CNBC.

Bitcoin price not only broke the record of the year, it climbed to levels not seen since January 2018. Bitcoin, which has increased by 13% in the last 7 days, is currently trading at $ 13,000. While many people claim that this performance is just the beginning and the leader coin will be valued much more, some do not think so. Despite its recent performance, the parties were divided about the future of Bitcoin.

“May not be the right time to buy bitcoins”

The legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones announced on Thursday that Bitcoin could become the best asset against inflation over time. Paul Tudor Jones spoke highly of Bitcoin and emphasized that the existence is in its early stages and will grow even more. In addition to Tudor’s remarks, Gina Sanchez, chief strategist of Lido Advisors and also Chantico Global founder and CEO, Gina Sanchez, in her “Trading Nation” interview, underlined that Bitcoin is traded as a commodity and is very concerned with the supply and demand lines. .

Sanchez says the problem with Bitcoin is that it is very volatile and only valued if it is bought and sold at high rates. Strategist investors warned them to be careful when including Bitcoin in their portfolios for these reasons. Sanchez added that he thought the right time to buy Bitcoin is not yet. Gina Sanchez stated that the right time to buy Bitcoin will come after various regulation and standardization efforts.

Quint Tatro doesn’t think so

Quint Tatro, Chief Investment Officer at Joule Financial, disagrees with Sanchez’s comments and says there are more reasons for investors to turn to Bitcoin. In the same “Trading Nation” interview, Tatro said that he personally owns a little bit of Bitcoin, explaining that they do a lot of business with average retail investors. Expressing that these people are worried about the monetary system and the dollar, the investment manager explained that he directed people to Bitcoin against these concerns.

“As an investment advisor, we cannot make purchases on their behalf, they have to do a due diligence themselves. But there are many people who are interested in the monetary system as a whole, and they are trying to compensate a little bit for the negativity that can be experienced by buying a small percentage of Bitcoin. In my opinion, new demands are always in this direction. “



