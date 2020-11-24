Bitcoin Exchange Sets Binance Volume Record

Bitcoin exchange Binance has announced that it has set a new volume record. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the stock market volume reached an all-time high of $ 32 billion.

Bitcoin exchange Binance’s volume is rising

The volume of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the last 24 hours has managed to increase to $ 33 billion according to CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing and saw an increase of exactly 36.57%. This volume is equivalent to 1,794,082 BTC. The successful Bitcoin exchange, which started operating in July 2017, has a rising volume chart in the past week.

The high volume of the crypto currency exchange, which has 258 crypto currencies and 875 parity, in the spot market is also valid in the derivatives markets. Maintaining its leadership in the derivatives markets as well, Binance’s derivative transaction volume in the last 24 hours increased by 35% to approximately $ 21 billion.

Spot markets: These are the markets where crypto assets are instantly exchanged and payment transactions are made. The purchased crypto coins are instantly credited to the account.

Derivative markets: It is a market that depends on financial contracts between two or more parties. It operates on the sale of a cryptocurrency at a predetermined price and at a certain time in the future.

Top 5 pairs most traded on Binance in the last 24 hours

BTC / USDT (Derivative): The transaction volume in the last 24 hours was $ 6.5 billion. The price is currently at the level of $ 18,417.

XRP / USDT (Derivative): The trading volume in the last 24 hours is worth $ 4.7 billion. The pair is currently priced at $ 0.711.

ETH / USDT (Derivative): With a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.5 billion, the pair is priced at $ 610.

XRP / USDT (Spot): The last price of the pair in the stock market, which saw a trading volume of $ 1.8 billion, is $ 0.712.

BTC / USDT (Spot): The last price seen on the stock exchange, which appears to have a trading volume of $ 1.5 billion, was $ 18,418.

The performance of the bitcoin price in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin (BTC) price has lost 0.5% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. During this period, the daily highest value of the Bitcoin price was $ 18,710, while the lowest value was $ 18,144.



