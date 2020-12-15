Bitcoin Exchange Mt Gox Presents Plan Expected

MT is expected to pay almost 150,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to its former users. Gox has prepared a plan for how this payment process will be carried out. Mt. Gox lawyer Nobuaki Kobayashi announced that the plan for the document he published today has been submitted to the Tokyo Court.

As a result of the hacking attack it suffered in 2014, Mt. Gox is preparing to pay 140,000 Bitcoins to its users affected by this attack. Normally a payment plan should be submitted on October 15th, this date has been postponed to December 15th.

Presented the payment plan of Bitcoins

Mt. According to the document shared by Gox’s lawyer, the company has prepared a draft of how these Bitcoins will be paid. The following statements were made in the document:

“The draft of the payment plan was delivered by the relevant persons on 15 December 2020. Tokyo Court will review the payment plan; It will decide whether the proposals in the draft will be put into practice. Mt. Gox representatives will explain the details of this draft at the appropriate time to interested parties. ”

How is the Bitcoin price affected by this?

Bitcoin is trading above $ 19,200 as of December 15. Mt. There is concern that Gox’s paying the Bitcoin compensation will create a selling pressure in the market. But Mt. Gox has not started the distribution of these BTCs yet. CryptoQuant data show that there has been no change in the exchange’s Bitcoin reserve. Distribution processes are expected to begin after obtaining court approval.

This presentation was delayed many times

Mt. Gox users lost their money due to the attack in 2014 and subsequently sued the stock market. After several years of legal process, Mt. It was decided that Gox will pay 140,000 Bitcoins in its reserve as compensation. The stock market started to prepare a payment plan for this.

The submission of this plan to the court has been delayed several times. The plan, which was expected to be delivered in April 2019, did not reach this date, and the date was postponed until March 2020. Mt. Gox representatives announced that they will not catch up with this date and will deliver the plan by October 15 at the latest. The court, which still did not receive the plan at that time, extended the deadline until December 15.



