Bitcoin exchange convicted of laundering billions of dollars

Alexander Vinnick, the founder of the BTC-e exchange, faced a 5-year prison sentence and 100,000 Euros in compensation on charges of laundering around $ 4 billion.

Those who read Bitcoin developer Satoshi Nakamoto’s project paper in 2008 could no doubt have predicted the point he could reach today. Cryptocurrencies, which have marched to trillion-dollar volume and gathered a huge investor base, still have not been able to dispel doubts.

Billions of dollars were laundered

The biggest concern about cryptocurrencies is undoubtedly the possibility of money laundering. It is thought that money laundering is carried out intensely in decentralized exchanges where there are accounts that cannot be followed in general.

In the first period of crypto coins; Russian Alexander Vinnick, who published a cryptocurrency exchange called BTC-e in 2011, soon became the focus of many criminal elements. These include money laundering, cyberattacks, unauthorized access to personal data, and conspiracy.

After Vinnick was detained in Greece in 2017, he was extradited to France. Vinnick was found guilty in the case, which was also closely monitored by the US Department of Justice. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 Euros.

It is claimed that Vinnick has laundered approximately $ 4 billion in money laundering. It is stated that Vinnick, who was attributed to 17 different incidents in total, also laundered the money stolen from the Mt.Gox exchange, which was attacked for a while. It is even stated that he has a hand in the ransomware called Locky, which causes millions of dollars of damage.

Vinnick, on the other hand, claims to be just an operator and following the instructions from the exchange owners. Since prosecutors could prove only one of the 17 charges, Vinnick is spared 10 years in prison and 750,000 euros in damages, but France still hasn’t let go of the business.



