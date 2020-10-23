Bitcoin Exchange CME Group Grows Stronger

According to the data shared by Skew, Bitcoin exchange CME Group rose to the top, surpassing the leading crypto money exchanges. Bitcoin futures volume on CME Group reached $ 0.37 billion in the last 24 hours and rose to 9th place. Under it are popular crypto exchanges such as Kraken and Bakkt.

There is a $ 790 million worth of Bitcoin futures open position on the CME Group. This figure constitutes 15.8% of the global open positions worth $ 5 billion, according to Coindesk’s report. CME Group has managed to increase the number of open positions from 10% to 15% in the last month. The stock market ranked 5th on Skew, according to data on October 1.

CME comment by Larry Cermak

TheBlock’s famous cryptocurrency analyst, Larry Cermak, shared a tweet about the CME Group on Twitter. In his tweet, he pointed out the decline seen in BitMEX and OKEx exchanges, saying that CME Group has quietly become one of the most preferred platforms for open positions in Bitcoin futures. According to Cermak, the $ 790 million open positions seen in the CME Group are just after the top $ 992 million open positions of OKEx.

With the fall of BitMEX and OKEx still not enabling withdrawals, CME has quietly become the futures platform with the second-largest open interest for Bitcoin. Yesterday, CME has $790M in open interest while the leading OKEx had $992M. This is a big deal IMO pic.twitter.com/9FcStToQBS — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) October 23, 2020

What rank are the other exchanges?

According to the volume of Bitcoin futures in the last 24 hours shared by Skew, Binance ranks first. It is followed by Huobi, OKEx, BitMEX, bitFlyer, Bybit, FTX, Deribit, CME, Kraken, Bakkt, CoinFlex and Bitfinex exchanges.

According to the data of open positions in Bitcoin futures, OKEx is in the first place, followed by CME, Binance, BitMEX, Bybit, Huobi, FTX, Deribit, Bitfinex, Kraken, Bakkt and CoinFlex exchanges.



