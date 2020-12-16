Bitcoin Exceeds $ 20,000 Barrage

Bitcoin, the world’s most famous and most valuable crypto currency, surpassed the $ 20,000 threshold after its fall in 2017. According to investors, the crypto money, which is taking more confident steps this time, is expected to exceed the $ 100,000 threshold in 2021.

Bitcoin, which can be bought in very low amounts in the first years, has made huge money for its investors after a long time. Bitcoin, which made its peak about 3 years ago and approached $ 20,000 at that time, then experienced a big decline. The crypto money, which has started to recover slowly in the long time, has finally started to return to its old days.

Bitcoin, the world’s most famous crypto currency, has finally managed to surpass $ 20,000 after its long-lasting steady rise. The crypto money, which has increased by 7.14 percent in the last 24 hours, is trading at $ 20,698 as of the moment we wrote the news. According to some investors, the $ 20,000 threshold, which represents an important phase, will set a completely new ground for Bitcoin and will allow cryptocurrency to reach a value of $ 100,000 by 2021.

According to Ross Middleton, CEO of DversiFi, this increase will bode well for the entire cryptocurrency industry, including decentralized finance.

Bitcoin rose 189 percent year-on-year

With the great leap forward of Bitcoin in recent days, we have seen that crypto money rose more than 189 percent in 2020. This success of crypto money has also been compared to gold, one of the most reliable investment funds in the world. Gold rose 68 percent in 2020. Bitcoin, which is accepted as digital gold, has once again shown us that the future of crypto coins is very bright.

It is currently unknown what kind of movement will be in the Bitcoin market in the coming days. So do you think Bitcoin will continue to rise, or will it fall sharply as before? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



