Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Whales Carry $ Million

Numerous crypto money whales began to appear and moved hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Meanwhile, BTC continues to hover around $ 11,600.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Whales Mobilized

Tracking the movements of crypto whales, Twitter account Whale Alert has followed 11 major transactions in the last 24 hours, with a total of 15,006 BTC.

The three transfers sent $ 4,600 BTC worth $ 51.65 million to wallets of unknown origin from the crypto exchanges, suggesting that the owners can accumulate the best cryptocurrency.

The two transfers carried 2,300 BTC worth $ 25.7 million, from wallets of unknown origin to Binance and OKEx crypto exchanges, where they can be sold on the open market.

The two transfers sent 1,925 BTC worth $ 21.36 million from unknown wallets to crypto storage platforms.

The remaining four transactions include moving crypto money from Coinbase to Binance, from a crypto storage platform to a stock exchange, from a crypto exchange to a crypto storage platform, and from a crypto storage platform to an unknown wallet.

Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) Whales

Meanwhile, an Ethereum whale transferred $ 41.1 million worth 119,540 ETH among wallets of unknown origin. Another Ethereum transaction sent 65,000 ETH worth $ 22.1 million to an unknown wallet from the decentralized financial platform Nexo.

In addition, an unknown wallet of $ 9.4 million worth 37.5 million XRP was sent from the Ripple Genesis wallet.

While there has been a lot of movement from BTC whales in the past 24 hours, crypto analytics firm Glassnode says that most investors prefer to keep Bitcoin instead of selling it after the leading cryptocurrency goes above $ 11,000.



