Bitcoin enters 0.30 percent of its 11-year history

Bitcoin has managed to spend 13 days in its 11-year history above $ 16,157, one of its recent highs. Messari analyzed how many days the cryptocurrency spent above this level as the Bitcoin price rose.

Messari company, which makes crypto money analysis, shared an analysis about Bitcoin and its 11-year history. The analysis showed that Bitcoin spent 0.30% of its lifetime above the $ 16,157 level. According to the shared chart, Bitcoin spent just 1 day of its life above $ 19,000.

Then respectively; He managed to spend 3 days 18 thousand dollars, 6 days 17 thousand dollars, 13 days 16.157 dollars, 14 days 16 thousand dollars and 271 days over 10 thousand dollars. The lifetime of Bitcoin is 4332 days in total.

If we calculate the days that Bitcoin spent under 10 thousand dollars, we come across 4024 days.

Bitcoin’s highest closing values

Bitcoin made its highest close on December 16, 2017 at $ 19,378, according to Messari data. It closed at $ 19,052 on December 17, 2017. On December 18, 2017, we see that it closed at $ 18,967. The date of 12 November 2020 is at the 14th place in the list and it is learned that the closing value of Bitcoin is 16,311 dollars.

Bitcoin transaction volume peak values

When filtering according to the volume option in Messari’s chart shared above, the dates when Bitcoin saw the highest transaction volume of all times can be reached. It is seen that Bitcoin, which saw a transaction volume of over 8 billion on June 26, 2019, had the highest transaction volume in 2020 on March 13.

Bitcoin price latest situation

CoinGecko data shows that Bitcoin is currently priced at $ 16,220. While the increase rate of Bitcoin in the last 24 hours was 2.6%, we see that it increased by 4.4% in the last week’s performance.



