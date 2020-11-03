Bitcoin Drowning Altcoins: Top 5 Loser Altcoins

As Bitcoin is entering a possible hardening period, things are not going well in the altcoin market. The total market value of the cryptocurrency industry has declined to $ 398.4 billion. Meanwhile, among the top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value, the top 5 losing altcoins; It became Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), EOS (EOS) and Crypto.com Coin (CRO).

Bitcoin continues to crush altcoins, although it cannot continue to rally

Although Bitcoin took a break from its rally, it was able to bring its market dominance closer to 63% with altcoins at low levels. BTC fell even below $ 13,500 when most analysts faced resistance at around $ 13,700 once again. This performance of bitcoin has strengthened the claims regarding consolidation. Bitcoin, which is currently being traded at $ 13,500, continues to maintain its absolute dominance over the altcoin market with a market value of over $ 250 billion despite everything.

When DeFi tokens, which had been blowing like the wind in the past months, started to take heavy damage, the entire cryptocurrency community was also affected, as well as altcoins. According to the report of CryptoPatato, in this table, the cryptocurrency industry lost more than $ 10 billion in just 1 day. This was due to the stagnation of the Bitcoin rally, as well as the red coloring of the altcoins.

Top 5 Loser Altcoins

Almost all altcoin charts turned red, while some were heavily damaged significantly. When looking at the top 20 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value ranking based on CoinGecko data, the most losing altcoins are Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), Bitcoin SV (BSV), EOS (EOS) and Crypto.com Coin (CRO). ) was.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin price, which is in the 7th place in terms of market value, is currently hovering around $ 26.80. BNB, Binance’s own crypto currency, which is shown as the largest crypto currency exchange in the world, has fallen by 13.6% in the last 7 days, and has lost more than 6% in the last 24 hours. Binance Coin’s market value is just under $ 4 billion.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot, which has managed to be among the 5 most valuable cryptocurrencies in the past months, is now in the 8th place with a market value of approximately $ 3.7 billion. DOT, which could not be among the top 3 as predicted by a few people from the crypto money world, did not show the desired performance. The price of Polkadot, which decreased by 15% in the last 7 days, fell more than 2% in the last 24 hours. DOT is currently trading just under $ 4.

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Bitcoin SV, which is ranked 12 with a market value of $ 2.8 billion, is currently being bought and sold for about $ 150. The loss rates of BSV are; It has been observed as 13.2% in the last 7 days and 7% in the last 24 hours.

EOS (EOS)

EOS, located just below Bitcoin SV, finds itself in the 13th place. EOS price fell 11.7% in the last 7 days to as low as $ 2.32. EOS lost 5.6% in the last 24 hours. The market value of EOS, which has a daily volume of 1.6 billion dollars, is around 2.2 billion dollars.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

CRO ranks 16th with a market depreciation of $ 1.6 billion. CRO has lost nearly 20% in the last 7 days and its price has dropped to $ 0.0780. Crypto.com Coin has lost about 6% in the last 24 hours.



