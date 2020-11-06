Bitcoin Drowning Altcoins According to the Binance Index!

Binance has published a report on Bitcoin and altcoin performance. According to the report, Bitcoin’s market dominance has managed to outshine altcoins. Bitcoin, which was recorded to gain more than 27% value in October, has recently made a big jump and approached $ 16,000.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said that the DeFi index, which it uses to evaluate the performance of Bitcoin and altcoin, declined by 60% to $ 385. In the Binance report, which was also included in the news of Cointelegraph, it was shared that the DeFi index fell below $ 400 from its highest level of all time, $ 1200. In the report, it was also emphasized that the index fell to $ 507 in early October.

According to the report, over $ 179 billion was traded on Binance Futures in October. This has been a factor that reinforces Bitcoin’s dominance in the market. It was stated that some developments such as BTC investments made by big companies and PayPal news have increased Bitcoin, while altcoins have had a very difficult month.

Altcoins performed poorly

Binance reported in the report that large altcoins such as ETH, XRP, BCH, LTC, and LINK managed to make relatively earnings, but could not see enough increase due to the rise in Bitcoin.

Stating that the DeFi industry has demonstrated an extraordinary performance this year, Binance stated that the earnings on the platform have been erased by 70-90% since the correction in September. According to analysts, there is a negative correlation between Bitcoin and DeFi. The chart below shows that there has been a negative correlation between Bitcoin and 10 DeFi tokens over the past 45 days.

Will altcoins regain dominance?

It has been announced that the Bitcoin volume dominance has also exceeded 50%, reaching the highest level in the last 3 months. Bitcoin, whose dominance was suppressed due to the altseason seen in the previous months, took the ropes again, according to the report.

It was stated that altcoins with high volumes such as XRP, LTC, LINK, BNB remained silent while Bitcoin rallied. However, Ethereum was reported to be on the rise with the news of the ETH 2.0 update. In the report, it was emphasized that ETH, which saw an increase of around 10%, could have a positive effect on the altcoin market with the effect of the update.



