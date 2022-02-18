Bitcoin Dropped Below $ 40,000: The Latest Situation In The Crypto Money Market!

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, fell below the $40,000 price levels with its recent price movements. Along with the depreciation in Bitcoin, altcoins also accelerated their bearish movements. Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the $2,830 price levels after the recent depreciation.

Bitcoin Drops Below $40,000 Price Levels

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), which has gained a downward momentum after the value losses it has experienced in recent days, pinned the price levels of $ 39,635 with the latest decline movements it recorded. This sudden loss of value in Bitcoin accelerated the downward price movements of altcoins. After the latest price movements, Ethereum (ETH) started trading at the price levels of $ 2,830.

Latest Situation in the Market

Most cryptocurrencies in the market accelerated their depreciation. Especially many cryptocurrencies with high market capitalization started to trade in price ranges close to critical support levels. Along with the depreciation in the market, the total market value of cryptocurrencies decreased to $ 1.81 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In addition, according to Coinglass data, the amount of short and long positions that have been liquid in the last 24 hours, along with the high volatility in the market, reached $276 million. Of the liquidation recorded, $111 million was Bitcoin and $71 million was Ethereum. The largest-scale liquidation took place on the Bitmex exchange with $8.67 million.