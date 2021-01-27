Bitcoin dropped below $ 30K: Last minute price analysis

Bitcoin price today fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since last week, with the effect of the sales wave in stocks. Crypto money was withdrawn to the level of $ 29,150 in the evening and is traded at $ 30,115 at 18.45, when the news was published. Bitcoin’s price drop brought about a deeper drop in altcoins, as it often happens. Many altcoins have lost more value than Bitcoin, and their total market cap has once again dropped below $ 900 billion.

What does the Bitcoin chart look like after the pullback?

Bitcoin: BTC / USDT

Bitcoin continues its movement within the Falling Trend channel in the medium term. Cross zone formation is also present at the lower support level of the channel. The 26295 level is the starting level of this support. As resistance zones, 30886 and 32720 levels should be followed.

In the short term, a new high must be formed for it to enter an uptrend again. For this, we should see candle close above 34400 level.