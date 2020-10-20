Bitcoin Dominance Could Be Disastrous for Altcoins

While October is profitable for Bitcoin in terms of both price and market dominance, the same cannot be said for alternative cryptocurrencies.

August was a rising month in the profit rankings for altcoin traders, and Bitcoin dominance was forced to drop below 60% for the first time since the beginning of the year. However, the altcoin enthusiasm was short-lived, with September coming with the bears.

The end of the third quarter wasn’t very good for Bitcoin traders, but this was expected by analysts. Because September is generally not fruitful for Bitcoin. According to the analysis made, it is seen that Bitcoin lost much more value in September compared to other months.

Eyes on the Level of $ 12,000 in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is heading hard towards the $ 12,000 level. Crypto money, which has touched the level of $ 12,000 for the first time since mid-August, is also a matter of curiosity whether the rise will be permanent.

Analysts believe that the trend is the beginning of a new bull cycle for Bitcoin, given that the leading cryptocurrency is technically retaining itself and is experiencing a good rebound despite negative news from BitMEX and OKEx crypto exchanges.

October was recorded as an impressive month for Bitcoin, and the month of nightmare for altcoins. Bitcoin dominance began to rise in mid-September, after falling as low as 55%. As at the time of writing, the leading cryptocurrency dominates the entire crypto market with 60.3%, while altcoins dominate at 39.7%.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, was traded around $ 500 at the beginning of August. In the last two months, ETH has lost more than 20% of its value and reduced its market dominance from 15% to 11%.

As of writing, Ethereum is trading at $ 372. However, the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 update is believed to provide the necessary support for the bulls.

When we look at the assets among the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market value, many of them lost around 15% in value. Some of the biggest losers were Uniswap, the popular project of the last days. Uniswap, which lost 17% in value, continues to upset its investors who bought from the peak. Crypto.com fell 25%, while Balancer lost 19%. While all this was happening, Flexacoin has seen a huge increase by accident by over 258.11% in the last 24 hours.



